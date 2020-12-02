President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - President Donald Trump is visiting Valdosta this Saturday, Dec. 5, to campaign for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the upcoming runoff election, according to a press release from the Republican National Committee.

The president is scheduled to appear at the Valdosta Regional Airport at 7 p.m., according to the release. Doors for the event open at 3 p.m.

The release says the event will feature President Trump, Senators Perdue and Loeffler, candidate for Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and other Republicans from Valdosta.

You can find tickets to the event at this link.

City officials also say law enforcement is actively preparing for President Trump’s potential visit right now.

The runoff election is slated for Jan. 5, 2021.

This is a developing story. WCTV will bring you the latest details as we gather them.

