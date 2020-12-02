Salvation Army reaching new heights while raising awareness for the Red Kettle Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Giving Tuesday is one of the biggest days of the year for volunteering. But in the middle of the pandemic, the help is needed more than ever for local organizations.

The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is one of them.

On Tuesday, Captain Stephan Wildish was raised 40 feet in the air on a scissor lift to raise awareness for the Red Kettle Campaign. Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, his plan was to be there for 24 hours, or until the organization raised $24,000 as part of the Reaching New Heights campaign.

“With COVID-19 there’s a lot of people who are suffering from financial burden and hardships, they’re coming to the Salvation Army to relieve some of that burden, and we want to be there to do that. But we can’t do that without donations and the people of Tallahassee,” Wildish said.

The organization says they’re noticing more people come to their doors in need of help, not only for financial assistance but for the Angel Tree program, which helps families provide Christmas gifts to kids.

“They have to make a decision, do I pay bills, do I pay the electric bill, do I put food on the table or do I provide Christmas for my children. And we want to relieve some of that burden of providing Christmas for their children, but also providing financial assistance,” Wildish said.

But they’re not the only local organization noticing a bigger need this year.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt says they have distributed 30 percent more food than last year, with still another month to go.

The organization is holding about 13 distribution events every week.

“Forty percent of every family that goes through that line has never needed charitable food before. So I think that we are finally seeing the true wave of food insecurity and unemployment and underemployment in out community,” Van Pelt said.

On Tuesday, several local and state officials volunteered packing oranges, with help coming at a time they need it most.

“We have never had this much food in our warehouse, we have never had this much need in our community our support from the community. So the gifts that we have been given the gifts of time that our community has committed to Second Harvest, are unmatched by any prior year,” Van Pelt said. “I think that people really want the chance to give back and stand with organizations doing hard work.”

Representative Allison Tant was one of these volunteers. She said her mother was one of eight children, often going hungry, and that’s why she’s determined to help people in the community find the food they need.

“Knowing that I’m just one generation from that, knowing that, but from the grace of God, this could be me, I have to come out and do these things because I’m compelled. I’m compelled by the hungry child, the hungry person,” Tant said. “If you’re hungry, there’s help,If you need this help, come get this help. This is why we’re here.”

Second Harvest of the Big Bend said financial donations and the gift of volunteered time can go a long way in providing food assistance to local families.

The Reaching New Heights campaign is just one part of the organization’s effort to raise $215,000 by Christmas Eve. That money helps Salvation Army support families through 2021. Red kettles are already located at retail locations, but donations can also be made online.

The organization’s $24,000 goal was reached by around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

