Seminoles set to open campaign by hosting North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After having its first game of the season postponed last week, the Florida State men’s basketball team is set to take the floor for the first time Wednesday against North Florida.

Entering the 2020/21 campaign, FSU has to replace three of its top four scorers from a season ago, including leading scorer Devin Vassell and the program’s all-time leading scorer in Trent Forrest.

And while some production has left, this year is not a complete rebuild for Leonard Hamilton; M.J. Walker, the Noles’ third-leading scorer from last season, returns, as does sharp-shooting junior guard Wyatt Wilkes. The Noles also boast highly-touted freshman Scottie Barnes on the roster, who has been placed on the Wooden Award Watch List.

“Preparing for this upcoming season, it’s been a little faster,” Walker said. “The learning curve has had to be a lot steeper than its been in the past, because we didn’t have that advantage of getting that extra time in the summer before preseason, so a lot of things were coming at us fast.”

Echoing Walker’s remarks, Hamilton says the team is in a rare space; they have four guys that need to be ready earlier in the season with less preparation despite not being up to speed on their confidence and familiarity with teammates due to the lost summer to COVID-19.

“As a coach, I have to be more patient, more understanding and we’re probably going to have to make some adjustments as we go,” he said.

North Florida is just one of four non-conference games slated for FSU this season, along with Indiana, Florida and Georgia Tech. If FSU and Gardner-Webb are able to reschedule last week’s postponed game, it will be a fifth non-ACC game to the Noles’ slate.

Tip-off Tuesday is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

