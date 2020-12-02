South Georgia Medical officials expecting 900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Health officials at South Georgia Medical Center say 900,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Georgia by the end of the month.

SGMC Chief Medical Officer Brian Dawson said, ”When they come in, we already have a plan that’s put together as far as being able to prioritize which individuals will get this vaccine first.”

Dawson says “top tier” are first responders, military members, healthcare workers and people at high risk.

“Our concern is about the number of people that we need to vaccinate at one time,” he said.

They’re designating their Smith Northview COVID-19 screening station and a second spot at their main campus for their distribution, anticipating to reach about 300-350 patients per day.

Officials at South Georgia Medical Center say this new vaccine must be kept at a very specific temperature. Authorities say batches are delivered in dry ice with a chain of custody, each dose constantly monitored from the moment it’s made to when it’s injected, but not everyone’s in a race to get it.

Sheila Muse, a Lowndes County resident, says, “I feel they might need some more trial, and right now I would wait.”

Jasher Scott, another Lowndes County resident, adds, “I would like for it to at least be out a little bit longer before myself and my family actually take the vaccine.”

Dawson says risk is always their concern, but with an efficacy rate of at least 95%, it’s statistically better to have it than not.

“What’s what’s going to get us back to our regular life that we are accustomed to,” Dawson said.

Dawson says with vaccinating some comes herd immunization, having a great impact on those around them.

