Tallahassee police K9 and handler win AKC Heroes Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department K9 Stella and her handler Paul Coley were humbled when they were named the 2020 winner of the American Kennel Club’s Heroes Award, in the Uniformed K9 Service category.

The Awards for Canine Excellence celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities.

Paul says that the 3-year-old Bloodhound is easygoing, determined and a joy to work with. Stella is responsible for helping to train officers at TPD, as well as save dozens of lives, with her amazing abilities and talents.

Coley shares that the training in order for Stella to assist her handler takes time and effort. So far this year, Coley approximates that Stella has served in 16 cases.

Coley believes the work she has accomplished is so important.

“People are alive because of what Stella has done and there is no way to put that into words for me,” Coley says.

Coley had tears in his eyes Wednesday, as he accepted the recognition at a virtual awards ceremony. He expressed that these K9′s are an integral part of the work they do, as they not only save lives but also keep the public safe.

