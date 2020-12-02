Thomasville set for playoff rematch with Dodge County as march to Atlanta continues

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The second round of the GHSA playoffs is set for Friday and, for the Thomasville Bulldogs, the march to Atlanta runs through Dodge County.

Last year, the Dawgs downed the Indians in the opening round at home, but with THS slated to be the visitors this time around, head coach Zach Grage says he knows revenge will be on Dodge’s mind and, with the weather set to be cold and rainy on the road Friday, Grage says his team will have to execute.

“Limit the turnovers, create turnovers,” Grage said. “I think, like, you said with the wet weather, whoever wins that battle plays sharp football, limits the penalties and then go win the football game and I think that’s something we’ve done a good job of the past few weeks.

“Create big plays and then our kids going out and executing those big plays,” Grage continued.

Friday’s game at Dodge Co. is set to kick at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.