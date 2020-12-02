Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says two people have been arrested following a string of armed robbers that have occurred across the city.

The City says a 17-year-old man and Marcus Wiley, 22, have both been arrested for armed robbery.

Officials say the arrests came after a joint effort from the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosvies.

Authorities say it was deemed that the robberies were deemed to have been related and the two were arrested on Tuesday.

Officials say the 17-year-old and Wiley have been charged with armed robberies that occurred at:

Citgo Gas Station, located at 5711 Blountstown Highway

Fast Lane Mart, located at 3497 N. Monroe Street

Marathon Gas Station, located at 2036 S. Adams Street

Tally Smoke & Vape, located at 679 W. Tennessee Street

Beer City, located at 471 John Knox Road

Express Lane, located at 3417 Fred George Road

