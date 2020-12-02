‘We all love football’: Noles treating week as bye week ahead of rescheduled games as roster continues to shuffle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the ACC added two games to close out the season for the Florida State football team, FSU says they’re treating this week as an open week before taking the field again on December 12.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles found out they’ll be hosting Duke on Dec. 12 and traveling to Wake Forest on Dec. 19 to end their regular season.

Wednesday, head coach Mike Norvell said FSU is dealing with limited numbers in practice. In a press release from Athletic Director David Coburn, Saturday’s game against UVA was postponed due to the fact that the Noles would have only had 44 scholarship players available.

Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis, who was expected to return to the field after missing the Noles’ last game against NC State, says the Noles are hoping to finish the year out strong.

“It’s an opportunity to play football. We all love football. We’re at a great school, just an opportunity to get better for the future and we have to focus on these next two games and try to get wins and go out with a positive mindset and just go get better for next year,” Travis said.

Along with preparing for two new games, Norvell is also dealing with a continuously revolving roster, which continued this week with the announcement that Asante Samuel has declared for the NFL Draft, Jaiden Woodbey’s intent to transfer and La’Damian Webb’s decision to opt-out for the remainder of the year.

“The timing for Asante is something that I understand in his preparation for the combine and all the things that will be ahead for him in preparation for the draft,” Norvell said. “Just grateful for who he is and the Seminole that he’s been.

“I was able to talk with La’Damian Sunday and Monday and La’Damian has all intentions to return and be here in January,” Norvell continued. “This is a challenging time.”

