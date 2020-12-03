Arrest made in fatal July shooting at crowded gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest following the July 25 homicide at Marathon Gas Station on West Orange Avenue.

Wednesday, TPD arrested 22-year-old Dreshawn Drayton Davis Barber for first-degree premeditated murder.

At about 2:45 a.m. on July 25, the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received calls in reference to a reported shooting at the gas station. Deputies found a victim who was injured by gunfire and was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the affidavit said.

The autopsy revealed that the victim was shot once in the chest.

Surveillance and social media videos capture portions of the incident and showed large crowds in the parking lot.

These videos showed Barber approaching the store and loitering near the front doors. He got within 10 feet of the victim before lunging at him and extending his right arm toward his torso. The victim collapsed immediately and the suspect fled on foot, blending into the crowd.

The crowd scattered, unaware of which direction the shot was fired. The affidavit says it appeared that many patrons in the crowd “drew handguns, and even a carbine, after the victim was shot.”

It is reported that other shots were fired, and the crowd scattered again.

Contact was made with dozens of people found to be in the crowd the night of the shooting, and on July 28, one witness reported that a subject known by the nickname “DreBar” was responsible for the murder.

“DreBar” was identified as Dreshawn Barber, and Barber’s father reached out to TPD “because his son was being accused of committing the murder and there was a ‘hit’ on his son,” the affidavit says.

That afternoon, a concerned mother contacted TPD and reported her daughter has a “hit” out on her as well because she was the girlfriend of Barber. In an interview with TPD, Barber’s girlfriend said she was on scene with friends at the gas station the night of the shooting. She says she interacted with Barber and the victim throughout the night.

She told TPD that the victim was “not acting himself and seemed to be reserved.” She exited the gas station to talk with a friend when the first shot was fired.

She says she ran inside the store after hearing the shot and saw the victim, but didn’t see who shot him. She left with several friends to mourn.

The affidavit says the next day, Barber and his girlfriend had met and heard there was a “hit” out on both of them. Barber admitted to his girlfriend that he had murdered the victim.

He also admitted that one month earlier, he told the victim that the next time he saw him, they would “shoot it out” and “one of them would die.” In the days following, TPD interviewed Barber’s father. It also obtained Barber’s cell phone records, which confirmed he was at the gas station at the time of the shooting.

TPD got search warrants for Barber’s social media accounts where it was found that he had said, “I was it at wonduu Lil bra.” However, after this comment was made, he sent messages stating that he wasn’t at the gas station.

Witnesses eventually reported to TPD that Barber had previously been jumped and assaulted by the victim at one point, and they had an ongoing feud. One witness reported that he had seen Barber remove a handgun from his waistband and shoot the victim before fleeing, consistent with surveillance footage.

It was found that Barber traveled to Atlanta immediately after the homicide, as he knew he was a suspect in the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.