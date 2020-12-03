Businesses preparing for another lull with delay to in-person classes in spring semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crickets; it’s about the only sound on college campuses right now and it will stay that way for another month, as universities delay the beginning of in-person classes at the start of the spring semester.

Students at both Florida State and Florida A&M will be learning remotely through January 15, and local businesses near both campuses say it’s yet another wave of uncertainty.

Overall, though, there’s a lot of confidence. The owners of Serenity Coffee and Kava say, if there’s anything last semester taught them, it’s that this community is strong.

General Manager of OG Subs, Markus Gielarowski, says the extension of remote learning doesn’t just mean students will be absent as patrons, but university staff as well.

“The faculty at FAMU and the faculty at FSU are a very big part of our loyal customers as well, and with them actually working from home as well, they don’t have the opportunity to be here,” Gielarowski said.

But even as classes move online, businesses are noticing students are staying put and keeping orders flowing.

“As time’s gone on students have more and more wanted to come back to their apartments, to where now it’s really not affecting us much,” Justin Jodges, a co-owner of Serenity, said.

Hodges and co-owner Matthew Nazareth say with the university library closed, they’ve become a study hub.

“I think that’s kind of been an advantage for us all through the pandemic, just being a pretty good place to study,” Nazareth explained.

With laptops on desks and coffee in hand, they’re optimistic.

But still, uncertainty remains.

“If we were to have a similar season as what we did this fall it’d be okay, we’d be fine. But it’s just hard to say whether or not all the students will return, how long they’ll be,” Nazareth continued.

Both FSU and FAMU extended remote learning by one week; the semester for both schools is still set for January 6 while the first day for any in-person classes will be January 19.

