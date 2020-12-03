Advertisement

Cairo Football hits stride, relishes opportunity against Benedictine

The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine Cadets.
The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine Cadets.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The South Georgia cold Monday in Syrup County was a stark contrast to the red hot Cairo football team. After starting 0-4 in the 2020 campaign, the Syrupmakers have rattled off five straight victories. Each win was by at least a touchdown, and four were by double digits.

“When you start out 0-4 , you question anything and everything you’re doing, and to win five straight and be in the second round of the state playoffs with this group has been fun and exciting,” said Head Coach Steve Devoursney of his squad’s turn of fortune. “These guys have enjoyed it and they’re ready to go. Hopefully we can keep this momentum and carry it to Friday.”

The latest victim of the Syrupmakers’ run was the West Laurens Raiders, who found themselves on the business end of a 37-0 beatdown at West Thomas Stadium. This is the 17th straight season the home of the ‘Makers has hosted a playoff game. Devoursney says it was weird to move from Friday night lights to Saturday sun, but the extra day served his young squad well.

“It was good to get an extra day to prepare for those guys,” Devoursney said. “Thought it was big for us to get healthy, and now turning right back around on a short week but still nothing like playing football on a Friday night.”

Like all playoffs, however, the road only gets tougher as it gets longer. This Friday, the ‘Makers will head to Savannah to play private school powerhouse Benedictine. Still, Devoursney says his squad is amped for the challenge.

“Oh they’re excited,” Devoursney said of the task at hand. “It’s a big challenge for us. They’re a really good football team and a great program, but those are the games you work so hard for to be able to compete against, and for it to be the second round, big game against the third-ranked team in the state, it’s hard not to get excited for.”

