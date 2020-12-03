City of Tallahassee offering “Santa calls” for children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department has made special arrangements for Santa and his helpers to telephone your child this year, all the way from his workshop in the North Pole.

On Dec. 17, between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., you can arrange for your child to have a brief phone call with Santa. All children ages 3 to 7 are eligible to receive a call.

The more details provided on the sign-up form, the more engaging the conversation will be. One sign-up form per child may be submitted, and an option to submit another form for additional children is available on the sign-up site.

Sign up submissions must be made by Dec. 13. and can be submitted here.

