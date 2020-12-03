Advertisement

Creamy Parsnip Soup with Bacon

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 3 slices bacon
  • 1 (10-oz) bag frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, bell peppers, and celery)
  • 20 oz parsnips, peeled & diced (about 5 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock (or broth)
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
  • 2 oz spreadable garlic-herb cream cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

METHOD

1. Add bacon to large Dutch oven and cook over medium until crisp. Remove bacon from pot and drain all but 4 tablespoons bacon fat.

2. Add seasoning blend to same Dutch oven and cook 2 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened. Add parsnips and thyme; cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until parsnips begin to soften.

3. Stir in flour until fully incorporated; cook 1 minute. Stir in broth and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium; cover pot with lid and simmer 8 10 minutes, until parsnips become tender when pierced with a fork.

4. Crumble cooked bacon and chop chives. Stir in heavy cream to parsnip mixture and puree with an immersion blender until smooth. Stir in cheese, salt, pepper, and red pepper (if desired); continue cooking until cheese is melted. Serve soup garnished with bacon and chives.

