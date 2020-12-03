FAMU officials seeing decline in number of people getting tested for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is now well above one million COVID-19 cases, with positivity rates climbing closer to 10%.

Leon County cases have climbed to more than 15,000 cases and experts are asking everyone to do their part to stop the spread.

Officials at Florida A&M say they had a surge in people coming to get tested before the Thanksgiving holiday but are now seeing the number of people coming to get tested dwindle down.

“So we’re still doing probably close to 1,600-1,800 tests a day,” said Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services for FAMU.

Tatum says the week of Thanksgiving they were averaging about 2,300-2,400 tests per day.

But this week, it was a different story.

“I mean, I think it’s an ongoing issue and the fact we are having another spike after going down a little bit is definitely concerning in Florida seems to be one of the worst right now,” said Mandy Shahzeidi, a Tallahassee resident.

According to Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard, the median age of people testing positive in Leon County is 24-years-old.

As younger people come to get tested, they hope their peers will continue taking the virus seriously.

“It’s a little upsetting we’re still trying to go through this. I just hope it ends soon and things get better and cases go down and people continue to take precautions,” said Bryanna Google.

With the surge in cases across the state and nationwide, FAMU officials now encouraging everyone to get tested at least once a week.

“When you’re exposed to individuals all day everyday come and get tested. You might want to make that something that you do every week just so you can make sure you’re aware of your status,” said Tatum.

With Christmas a few weeks away, officials are encouraging people not to travel during the holiday to help bring the COVID numbers down.

“So the messaging now is don’t travel for Christmas. We don’t want people to travel we want people to stay at home, stay close, no large gatherings I think it’s going to be super, super important to try to help prevent more cases from rising. We are just trying to get a handle on it,” said Tatum.

Bragg-Memorial Stadium is open for testing 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.