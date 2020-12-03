Advertisement

Florida State announces rescheduled date for matchup with Gardner-Webb

FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida
FSU basketball opens the 2020/21 season at home against North Florida
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced its game against Gardner-Webb, which was postponed due to COVID-19 cases on the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ team, has been rescheduled for December 21.

FSU was set to open the season against GWU but the postponement meant the Seminoles opened their campaign on Wednesday night against North Florida.

The school says tickets purchased for the original game will be honored for the rescheduled date. For more information on tickets, click here.

