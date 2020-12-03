Florida State announces rescheduled date for matchup with Gardner-Webb

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced its game against Gardner-Webb, which was postponed due to COVID-19 cases on the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ team, has been rescheduled for December 21.

FSU was set to open the season against GWU but the postponement meant the Seminoles opened their campaign on Wednesday night against North Florida.

The school says tickets purchased for the original game will be honored for the rescheduled date. For more information on tickets, click here.

