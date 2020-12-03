Gov. DeSantis says long-term care facility residents will get coronavirus vaccine first

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis updated Florida’s coronavirus vaccine plan Wednesday, saying the top priority will be residents of long-term care facilities.

In his video announcement, the governor says the state anticipates the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine next week, then the Moderna vaccine the following week. The two vaccines combined will be able to vaccinate about 20 million U.S. citizens by the end of December, according to DeSantis.

“And of course, in Florida, we want to get as much vaccine for our citizens as possible, but we know we will not, nor will any state, have enough to vaccinate everyone right off the bat,” DeSantis says.

Because of this, the governor wants to give the vaccine to the people who are at the greatest risk first.

Health care workers who are at high risk and high contact environments for the virus are the second priority following long-term care facility residents.

Following that, the governor says Florida will try to get the vaccine to the broader community of people ages 65 and up, as well as those “who have significant comorbidities.”

The governor emphasized in his message that Florida residents will not be mandated to take the vaccine.

“Now, importantly, while we are encouraged and we want to make available the vaccine, no one will be mandated to take the vaccine. This will be available, but not mandated,” DeSantis says.

The different types of vaccines have slightly different requirements. The state expects more companies to formally apply for FDA approval. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days, and has “extraordinary storage requirements,” the press release says.

The Moderna vaccine also requires two doses, but the time between them is 28 days. Additionally, it doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage needed for the Pfizer one.

DeSantis says the vaccine Johnson & Johnson is working on is very promising, especially since it only requires one dose and doesn’t need special storage.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has already been produced at an industrial scale, which could lead to it being readily available once it is approved, according to the governor.

“So, as we work to get the most high risk vaccinated in December and into January, you may see during the month of January, an FDA approval for Johnson & Johnson, and perhaps that could start hitting by the time we get into February,” DeSantis says. “There would be enough produced of that to have widespread vaccination.”

DeSantis says distributing vaccines across a large and diverse state is a big challenge, but it is a major priority for Florida.

