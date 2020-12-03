Hummingbird Cookies with Egg Nog Glaze

INGREDIENTS

COOKIES

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup, butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

½ Cup Pineapple tidbits

2 tablespoons of crushed pineapples

1 very ripe banana

½ Cup chopped pecans

½ cup shredded coconut

2 teaspoons of Cinnamon

½ teaspoon of nutmeg

EGGNOG GLAZE

4 oz cream cheese

2 cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

¼ Cup of Egg nog

Dash of nutmeg (optional)

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Then add bananas, pecans, coconut and pineapples – this will look a bit softer than your average cookie recipe - that’s ok

3. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes – let cool then glaze with Egg Nog Glaze.

To Create the glaze – combine cream cheese and vanilla and mix with hand mixer – then add powdered sugar and egg nog 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg.. The Mix should be about the consistency of school glue

