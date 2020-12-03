Advertisement

Hummingbird Cookies with Egg Nog Glaze

By Chef Lolani Green | Q-Ti Cakes
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

COOKIES

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup, butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • ½ Cup Pineapple tidbits
  • 2 tablespoons of crushed pineapples
  • 1 very ripe banana
  • ½ Cup chopped pecans
  • ½ cup shredded coconut
  • 2 teaspoons of Cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon of nutmeg

EGGNOG GLAZE

  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 2 cups of powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • ¼ Cup of Egg nog
  • Dash of nutmeg (optional)

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients.  Then add bananas, pecans, coconut and pineapples – this will look a bit softer than your average cookie recipe - that’s ok

3. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes – let cool then glaze with Egg Nog Glaze.

To Create the glaze – combine cream cheese and vanilla and mix with hand mixer – then add powdered sugar and egg nog 1 teaspoon of  cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg.. The Mix should be about the consistency of school glue

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 2, 2020

Latest News

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Creamy Parsnip Soup with Bacon
Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes showed off this tasty holiday treat on the WCTV set.
Hummingbird Cookies with Egg Nog Glaze
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Creamy Parsnip Soup with Bacon
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Vegetable Biryani