Hummingbird Cookies with Egg Nog Glaze
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS
COOKIES
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup, butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ Cup Pineapple tidbits
- 2 tablespoons of crushed pineapples
- 1 very ripe banana
- ½ Cup chopped pecans
- ½ cup shredded coconut
- 2 teaspoons of Cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon of nutmeg
EGGNOG GLAZE
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 2 cups of powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- ¼ Cup of Egg nog
- Dash of nutmeg (optional)
METHOD
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Then add bananas, pecans, coconut and pineapples – this will look a bit softer than your average cookie recipe - that’s ok
3. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes – let cool then glaze with Egg Nog Glaze.
To Create the glaze – combine cream cheese and vanilla and mix with hand mixer – then add powdered sugar and egg nog 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg.. The Mix should be about the consistency of school glue
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.