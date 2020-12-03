Advertisement

In midst of seven-game winning streak, Bearcats credit tough early-season schedule for preparing them for run

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats have their eyes set on the quarterfinals but, before they can get there, they have to take care of business Friday against Islands.

After dropping three of their first four games, the Bearcats have turned the page, winning seven-straight games since October 16 and have allowed no more than 14 points in any of those seven wins.

The Bearcats’ offense is averaging 37.4 points per game during their winning streak as well, including posting 43 in their season finale against Monroe and 42 in their first-round playoff win against Westside Macon.

Bearcats Head Coach Jeff Littleton says the team’s success can be tied to their tough non-region schedule earlier in the year.

“It makes you mentally and physically stronger,” Littleton said. “You have to be able to go through adversity, especially when you go through a tough region and then you get into the playoffs when you’re playing better football teams.”

The Bearcats and Sharks are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday from Savannah.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County...
Man arrested in 2002 Turner County triple homicide

Latest News

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Wildcats’ ‘best week of practice’ set them up for first-round win
The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine...
Cairo Football hits stride, relishes opportunity against Benedictine
The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine...
Cairo football prepares for Benedictine
Thomasville Bulldogs football
Thomasville set for playoff rematch with Dodge County as march to Atlanta continues