In midst of seven-game winning streak, Bearcats credit tough early-season schedule for preparing them for run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats have their eyes set on the quarterfinals but, before they can get there, they have to take care of business Friday against Islands.

After dropping three of their first four games, the Bearcats have turned the page, winning seven-straight games since October 16 and have allowed no more than 14 points in any of those seven wins.

The Bearcats’ offense is averaging 37.4 points per game during their winning streak as well, including posting 43 in their season finale against Monroe and 42 in their first-round playoff win against Westside Macon.

Bearcats Head Coach Jeff Littleton says the team’s success can be tied to their tough non-region schedule earlier in the year.

“It makes you mentally and physically stronger,” Littleton said. “You have to be able to go through adversity, especially when you go through a tough region and then you get into the playoffs when you’re playing better football teams.”

The Bearcats and Sharks are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday from Savannah.

