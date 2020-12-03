Advertisement

J.T. Burnette trial delayed again, this time until July 2021

The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until...
The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until July 2021.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until July 2021.

Florida Second Circuit Cheif Judge Jonathan Sjostrom tentatively set a new date of July 12, 2021, according to a court document filed Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Burnette was arrested in May 2019 and charged in a bribery scheme along with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his associate Paige Carter-Smith.

Burnette’s attorneys requested the continuance of the trial until July 2021 to allow ample time for a coronavirus vaccine to be distributed to the public with hopes the virus will be under control at that point, court documents say. The government agreed with this request.

As part of the agreement, Burnette’s attorneys accepted the following deadlines:

  • Final exhibit and witness lists served on or before May 15, 2021
  • Trial briefs and any additional motions in Limine filed on or before June 1, 2021
  • The government will disclose the identities of any undercover agents on it witness list on or before June 11, 2021
  • All outstanding trial subpoenas will be effective for the new trial date

This is the third time Burnette’s federal trial has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, this is the sixth time the trial has been delayed since his arrest in May 2019.

Burnette’s arrest was part of an FBI corruption probe in Tallahassee. Maddox and Carter-Smith have already entered guilty pleas in the case. They are expected to testify against Burnette at trial.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 2, 2020

Latest News

City of Tallahassee offering “Santa calls” for children
Background Briefing: standing ground against campus carry
Community members made donations for WCTV and Werner Hyundai's Kindness Day.
PHOTOS: Kindness Day 2020
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest following the July 25 homicide at...
Arrest made in fatal July shooting at crowded gas station