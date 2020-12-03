Advertisement

Local man with samurai sword arrested in stabbing incident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females reported he cut them with a large knife.

The incident occurred at a residence on Beulah Avenue in Callaway.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the women with serious cuts to their faces, heads and bodies. Both women were taken to a local hospital. We’re told while their injuries are serious, they’re not life threatening.

Officials say the victims told them the suspect could still be inside their home, so deputies went to check things out. We’re told they found blood droplets in large areas of concentration at the home; however, they were unable to locate Ables.

Sheriff’s deputies say they alerted local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the suspect and within minutes he was located on Highway 22 just west of Star Avenue. Officials say he was carrying a full-sized Katana, or Samurai sword.

According to reports, the deputies got Ables to put his sword on the ground, and they arrested him.

Officials say they also found a 5-inch paring knife on the suspect.

Ables has been charged with Aggravated Battery.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

