Maclay School opens new Innovation Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Maclay School is opening doors to their new Beck Family Innovation Center this week.

The Innovation Center provides new opportunities for science education with two biology labs, two chemistry labs, a physics lab, and a computer science, robotics and engineering lab.

The school wants to bring its STEM education to the next level, knowing that science will help prepare students for both college and future careers.

“It’s about, can you ask the right questions, can you stay resilient, and can you stick with problems and solve them and can you work with that in math and you can work with that in language arts, but science is really where the rubber hits the road,” James Milford, the Head of Maclay School explained.

The new building also features large spaces where students can study while social distancing and a student-run coffee shop partnered with Lucky Goat and Social Catering. The center also has a college counseling office.

