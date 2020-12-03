Maple Ridge development to bring new housing options and jobs to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new development in Southwood will create more housing options and new jobs in Tallahassee.

The groundbreaking of the Maple Ridge community happened on Thursday, with local leaders such as Mayor John Dailey and Chamber President & CEO Sue Dick in attendance.

The development will have two phases, with 56 total lots.

The developer is a Southwood resident himself; he says he listened to his neighbors about what they’d like to see in their community.

Sue Dick says with the population projections, more homes is exactly what Tallahassee needs.

“Tallahassee is a remarkable community. And we know that people are choosing to stay here, but also now more than ever, people are looking at places to live where they can work, but have a quality of life that they’ll be able to enjoy,” said Dick.

The Maple Ridge development will also preserve the large oak trees in the area and include green space and walking trails to connect to Southwood’s existing network.

Developers say the homes will be sold at a price point that is not found in many other places in Tallahassee. Lots start at $112,500 and run up to $200,000.

It also includes a 40 foot buffer of trees.

“What they’ve done with the preservation of the trees, and the landscape, and the topography out here makes it really interesting to work with,” said Vintage Homes President Jerry Linder.

Linder says construction and housing are the cornerstones of the economy; they’re industries that have been able to keep moving despite the pandemic.

“And I think that’s going to happen here in Maple Ridge, and so I do think that you will see a project like this is going to create more jobs in the construction industry, which is going to be really, really good for the Tallahassee market,” said Linder.

You can learn more about Maple Ridge here.

A look at other developments around Tallahassee

Adjacent to Cascades Park, North American Properties’ construction of offices and the plaza will be complete on schedule in December. The office tenants will be able to move in in January of 2021.

Another part of the Cascades Development: apartments. As of the first week of December, NAP has also begun pre-leasing the apartments for occupancy in March or April of 2021.

In front of Railroad Square, the “new front door” is almost finished. The retail space is complete; developers say there are multiple possible tenants. The Hyatt House construction is scheduled to be complete in February of 2021; it will feature multiple pieces by local artists.

It’s a different story over at the Washington Square development; the project has been stagnant since July of 2019, with a lawsuit settled out of court and liens.

In May of 2020, construction materials were removed from the Washington Square site by one contractor; it’s been still and quiet since then. Parts of the site are now overgrown with plants, and there are trash bins visible from the road; “no trespassing” signs remain on the fencing.

WCTV did not receive a response from Fairmont Development on the state of the Washington Square project; we will update this story with any new information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.