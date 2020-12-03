Advertisement

Seminoles open season with comfortable win over North Florida, 86-58

Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton celebrates with his team their first ever ACC...
Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton celebrates with his team their first ever ACC championship after an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Saturday, March 7 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 80-62. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)(Steve Cannon | AP)
By Chris Nee
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State opened the 2020-21 season with a 86-58 victory over North Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s game marked FSU’s latest start to a season since 1975-76. FSU has now won eight consecutive home openers and 18-of-19 under head coach Leonard Hamilton. With the victory, FSU extended their home winning streak to 24 consecutive games. They have also won 39 consecutive non-conference home games.

The Seminoles led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

FSU was led by M.J. Walker, as the senior scored 17 points. Sophomore Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points, while grabbing five rebounds and blocking a pair of shots. FSU used 12 players on the evening, with everybody scoring.

FSU’s four newcomers - transfer senior center Tanor Ngom, junior college guard transfer Sardaar Calhoun, freshman center Quincy Ballard and freshman guard Scottie Barnes - all made their debuts on the evening. They all scored, with Barnes leading the bunch with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

FSU will host Indiana on Wednesday, December 9 at 9:15 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Hoosiers is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta
22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 2, 2020

Latest News

The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine...
Cairo football prepares for Benedictine
Seminoles set to open campaign by hosting North Florida
Noles treating week as bye week ahead of rescheduled games
Noles treating week as bye week ahead of rescheduled games
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel...
‘We all love football’: Noles treating week as bye week ahead of rescheduled games as roster continues to shuffle