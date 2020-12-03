Seminoles open season with comfortable win over North Florida, 86-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State opened the 2020-21 season with a 86-58 victory over North Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s game marked FSU’s latest start to a season since 1975-76. FSU has now won eight consecutive home openers and 18-of-19 under head coach Leonard Hamilton. With the victory, FSU extended their home winning streak to 24 consecutive games. They have also won 39 consecutive non-conference home games.

The Seminoles led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

FSU was led by M.J. Walker, as the senior scored 17 points. Sophomore Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points, while grabbing five rebounds and blocking a pair of shots. FSU used 12 players on the evening, with everybody scoring.

FSU’s four newcomers - transfer senior center Tanor Ngom, junior college guard transfer Sardaar Calhoun, freshman center Quincy Ballard and freshman guard Scottie Barnes - all made their debuts on the evening. They all scored, with Barnes leading the bunch with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

FSU will host Indiana on Wednesday, December 9 at 9:15 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and Hoosiers is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

