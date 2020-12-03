TPD makes drug arrest after finding $84K in cash at vacant apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Cortez Johnson was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Alpha PVP with the intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple outstanding warrants.

In August, after receiving a call for service in the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street in reference to drugs found in what appeared to be a vacated apartment, nearly three grams of cocaine, close to 12 ounces of Alpha PVP, $84,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia was uncovered. TPD had been conducting a drug investigation into the suspect since.

According to the press release, a K-9 made a positive alert on a vehicle parked in front of a residence, which the suspect had been seen driving.

This search uncovered 39 grams of cocaine, six grams of Alpha PVP, marijuana and a loaded revolver. Inside the residence, drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect’s jacket pocket, marijuana was observed in plain view and $3,000 in cash was seized.

“The street value of the seized drugs was approximately $330,000,” authorities say.

Investigators determined the drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash found in both of the residences belonged to Johnson.

Johnson was located at his residence and took into custody without incident.

