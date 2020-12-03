Advertisement

TPD makes drug arrest after finding $84K in cash at vacant apartment

Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department say it has made...
Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department say it has made an arrest.(Tallahassee Police Deparment)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Cortez Johnson was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Alpha PVP with the intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple outstanding warrants.

In August, after receiving a call for service in the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street in reference to drugs found in what appeared to be a vacated apartment, nearly three grams of cocaine, close to 12 ounces of Alpha PVP, $84,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia was uncovered. TPD had been conducting a drug investigation into the suspect since.

According to the press release, a K-9 made a positive alert on a vehicle parked in front of a residence, which the suspect had been seen driving.

This search uncovered 39 grams of cocaine, six grams of Alpha PVP, marijuana and a loaded revolver. Inside the residence, drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect’s jacket pocket, marijuana was observed in plain view and $3,000 in cash was seized.

“The street value of the seized drugs was approximately $330,000,” authorities say.

Investigators determined the drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash found in both of the residences belonged to Johnson.

Johnson was located at his residence and took into custody without incident.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County...
Man arrested in 2002 Turner County triple homicide

Latest News

City of Tallahassee offering “Santa calls” for children
The trial of Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has once again been delayed, this time until...
J.T. Burnette trial delayed again, this time until July 2021
Background Briefing: standing ground against campus carry
The Tallahassee community came out to Werner Hyundai to help WCTV gather donations for Second...
PHOTOS: Kindness Day 2020