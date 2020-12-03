Wildcats’ ‘best week of practice’ set them up for first-round win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After falling in the de-facto region championship game to Lee County to close the regular season, the Valdosta Wildcats bounced back nicely in the playoffs against Lovejoy, marching to a 52-14 first-round victory.

Wildcats head coach Rush Propst says he and his team went back to the drawing board after their loss to Trojans and also had nine-days of rest between the two games, which he says helped significantly.

“I thought it helped our kids mentally, physically. Then, you throw on top of that, we came back and had the best week of practice we had all year, which was Thanksgiving week and we played really well.”

Valdosta has already hit the road for Augusta, where they’ll take on Evans on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

