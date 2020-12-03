Advertisement

Wildcats’ ‘best week of practice’ set them up for first-round win

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After falling in the de-facto region championship game to Lee County to close the regular season, the Valdosta Wildcats bounced back nicely in the playoffs against Lovejoy, marching to a 52-14 first-round victory.

Wildcats head coach Rush Propst says he and his team went back to the drawing board after their loss to Trojans and also had nine-days of rest between the two games, which he says helped significantly.

“I thought it helped our kids mentally, physically. Then, you throw on top of that, we came back and had the best week of practice we had all year, which was Thanksgiving week and we played really well.”

Valdosta has already hit the road for Augusta, where they’ll take on Evans on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
President Donald Trump to visit Valdosta
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County...
Man arrested in 2002 Turner County triple homicide

Latest News

The Bainbridge Bearcats start the 2020 GHSA playoffs by welcoming the Seminoles of...
In midst of seven-game winning streak, Bearcats credit tough early-season schedule for preparing them for run
The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine...
Cairo Football hits stride, relishes opportunity against Benedictine
The Cairo Syrupmakers practice ahead of their GHSA Playoff matchup against the Benedictine...
Cairo football prepares for Benedictine
Thomasville Bulldogs football
Thomasville set for playoff rematch with Dodge County as march to Atlanta continues