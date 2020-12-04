Advertisement

16-year-old charged as adult following Nov. 8 shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex

Following a Nov. 8 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex, the Leon County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been made.
Following a Nov. 8 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office say an arrest has been made.(Leon County Detention Facility)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a Nov. 8 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex, according to court documents.

Anthony Davis has been arrested and charged as an adult for criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Law enforcement responded to a report of gunshots outside of an apartment complex on Nov. 8.

According to court documents, a witness saw the suspect walk into the apartment complex and start shooting. Bullets reportedly flew through the trees, and the witness says she was “scared for her life.”

Law enforcement found two cars in the apartment complex parking lot with damages consistent with being hit by a bullet.

Two other witnesses, both of whom personally know the suspect, told Tallahassee Police Department investigators that Davis had shot directly at them, though no one was hit.

When law enforcement arrived and approached an individual who matched the description of the suspect and commands were given to stop, the suspect responded “You’re not gonna kill me.”

Court documents did not disclose where exactly this shooting happened.

He was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

