Behind arm of Townsend, Raiders aiming to punch ticket to first ever title game

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Rickards Raiders will look to make history and punch their ticket to their first-ever FHSAA title game.

When looking at the Raiders’ success this season, you’d have to start with the development of junior quarterback Micahel Townsend.

“At the beginning of the year, we had him handing the ball off all night. We didn’t know what he could do,” said Raiders’ head coach Quintin Lewis. “We opened the game up a little bit for him and just flourished since then.”

“I feel like if I’m not scoring, then we are doing something right,” senior running back De’Andre Francis added. “That means that we are more open on the field and that leaves the defense more confused on whether we are running or passing.”

Rickards travels to Baker County this week. Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

