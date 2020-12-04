CRA Board to weigh funding for proposed South City Event Center and Business Incubator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local church is requesting Community Redevelopment Agency funding for the creation of the “South City Event Center and Business Incubator” in the Town South Shopping Center.

Loved By Jesus Family Church is requesting $750,000 from the CRA to completely renovate 25,000 square feet of space.

Just over a year ago, that shopping plaza was on the shortlist to be the Tallahassee Police Department’s new headquarters; after public pushback, these community leaders have a new idea for some of the empty space.

Pastor Lee Johnson and former City Commissioner Dorothy Inman-Johnson want to create a self-sustaining enterprise to help the community.

“We feel that what we are going to do in this space will lead to other private sector investment in this part of the community, in addition to providing a real center for jobs and training,” said Inman-Johnson.

The proposed center would have five distinct components: a music recording studio, a vocational training center, a micro-business development center, a low-cost lease space for emerging businesses, and an event space.

“There are a lot of jobs besides being a musician associated with a recording studio,” explained Inman-Johnson. “We envision there being two large ballrooms that can be used for weddings, conferences, and events.”

The event space could fund some of the other operations; renovations include creating an outdoor portico to allow drive-through drop-offs for the events.

The couple believes the center will help families pull themselves out of poverty.

“To restore a sense of pride to the people who live on the Southside, that they can say, ‘This is ours, we have something, look what we have,’” said Pastor Johnson.

Inman-Johnson says others have already gotten involved, including Donald Gray, an architect with the Fitzgerald Group, and the FAMU School of Architecture. The South City Foundation also penned a letter of support.

Surrounding businesses also like the idea.

Reginald Thurman Sr. has lived in the Southside community for 57 years.

“I watched this plaza get built in 1980. I was a junior in high school,” said Thurman.

He and his wife, Frankie, had a food truck across the street for nineteen months; in early November, they opened their own restaurant called South One Eatery.

“The Southside has been good to me,” said Thurman. “Through life, you always want to try and open your own business and see what happens; we worked jobs 20-30 years, and so far, so good!”

He believes the project will help youth in the community; he says the proposed center could help his business as well.

“One to ten, that’s a ten,” said Thurman. “I have a young one too; I’d like to see it work out for everybody!”

Visitors to the plaza are in favor of the proposed center.

“I find myself in this plaza at least two to three times a week,” said Floyd Fisher, with Smokey’s Enterprise.

He says he’d like to see young people get more opportunities.

“There’s a great need, and that’s a great idea,” said Fisher. “Our young people need more opportunities to advance. And one of the ways they advance is for them to get exposure, and that would be a good exposure for some young person.”

The Citizens Advisory Committee will hear about the proposal on Monday; the CRA Board, made up of City Commissioners, will vote on the funding Wednesday.

CRA staff recommends a payout schedule over five years if commissioners approve the request.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.