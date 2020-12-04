Advertisement

FAMU extends President Larry Robinson’s contract

Larry Robinson / Photo: FAMU
Larry Robinson / Photo: FAMU(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it has extended President Larry Robinson’s contract to December 2021.

The FAMU Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to extend Robinson’s contract one year before it expired at the end of 2020. Robinson initially had a three-year deal, according to FAMU’s release.

The Florida Board of Governors regulations limit employment contract renewals for presidents to one year, the release says.

“Thanks for having the confidence in me to continue in this role for the next year. This is a labor of love for me. Thanks for giving me this opportunity to serve,” Robinson says.

The new contract is awaiting FBOG approval. Before becoming FAMU’s 12th president, Robinson served as interim president in September 2016. He served three stints as interim president before he was named permanent president in November 2017.

Kelvin Lawson, the chairman of FAMU’s BOT, says Robinson is leading the university in the right direction.

“We clearly have benefited from the president’s strong leadership, as you can see in our performance funding scores, in our increase investments in infrastructure and our overall improvement specifically in our student success metrics,” Lawson says. “This is the right thing to do.”

Trustee David Lawrence Jr. echoed Lawson’s sentiment, saying Robinson has made a difference for FAMU.

“Dr. Robinson and his team have done marvelous work, and I’m proud to work for him and the rest of FAMU,” Lawrence Jr. says.

