FAMU men’s basketball games at USF and Nebraska canceled due to COVID-19

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says due to positive coronavirus tests from a FAMU support staff member, its men’s basketball games against the University of South Florida and the University of Nebraska have been canceled.

The Rattlers were originally scheduled to play at USF Friday and at Nebraska on Sunday.

“We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining. We will continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff,” said FAMU VP/Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha. “Our men’s basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition.”

This is a developing story.

