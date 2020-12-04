Fighting a W.A.R.: FAMU group works through pandemic to support sexual assault victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most students have left Florida A&M’s campus for the semester, but one student group is hard at work, trying to tackle a difficult issue that affects college students everywhere: sexual assault and harassment.

A Rattler started “Warriors Against Rape” in 2018. Two years later, against a backdrop of the pandemic and social justice movements, W.A.R. has big goals for the future.

Ashley Laurent is the group’s special events chair.

“You are not alone in this, and don’t you ever think you are alone,” she said.

W.A.R. is equal parts support group and educational resource.

“This can be the time to educate students and let victims know we are here for you and that you matter,” Laurent said.

W.A.R. began as the brainchild of Alyssia Mikes, who started the group after seeing stories of misconduct on campus social media circles.

“I didn’t see anyone doing anything about it,” she said.

Soon, the group began hosting events every month. Before the pandemic, W.A.R. hosted self-defense classes, seminars on human trafficking and even dance lessons to spread positive messages.

The group also takes pride in community service projects throughout the year.

But when COVID-19 arrived, the group was forced online. This past week, Laurent helped organize a Zoom event called “My Power.” Speakers talked about topics ranging from consent to retaliation for saying no.

Laurent says she’s dealt with stalkers in the past.

“Life does not discriminate,” she said. “You can be easily followed by any person out here and be harassed because you said ‘No, I don’t like you I don’t want to talk to you.’”

Laurent is inspired by a friend she met during this summer’s Black Lives Matter marches in Tallahassee: Toyin Salau. Her disappearance and subsequent murder shocked the city.

“It just impacted me a lot,” she said. “I was already involved with Warriors Against Rape, but this pushed me even further to become special events chairman because there’s a lot of people out there who are facing the same things she was facing.”

W.A.R.’s current president, Aiyana Ishmael, said she was impressed at Laurent’s determination to make a difference.

“Having to go through that during the pandemic, to emotionally deal with that, it’s a lot,” she said. “So I’m glad she is able to put her passion into something like W.A.R., with people who care about the same things.”

For this W.A.R., the battles are just beginning. The group hopes to charter chapters at Florida State University and another HBCU in the near future.

