Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of Pensacola naval base shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Flags in Florida will fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of the victims of the December 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Gov. DeSantis signed a proclamation “directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, December 6, 2020,” the memorandum says.

Four people, including the gunman, were killed in the shooting and several others were injured. Mohammed Alshamrani, who was a member of the Saudi Air Force and an aviation student at Naval Air Station Pensacola, opened fire at the base.

“Northwest Florida has demonstrated resiliency as our state continues to heal from this senseless tragedy,” the proclamation added.

In May 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it found a link between Alshamarani and an al-Qaida operative on his cell phone. The FBI previously called the shooting “an act of terrorism” in January 2020.

“NAS is a special place where ‘brave warriors’ train for flying to serve the nation,” the proclamation says. “We continue to pray for the survivors, family and friends of those lost on that tragic day, and our military men, women, and families around the world, always remembering that Floridians stand strong in times of tragedy.”

