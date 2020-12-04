For second time in career, Fuller leads Gadsden County to state semis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in Corey Fuller’s career with Gadsden County, he has the Jaguars in the state semifinals, this time in just his second year since returning to his old stomping grounds.

This season, Gadsden County has not lost a game to a team from Florida and enter this weekend with a 6-1 record.

Fuller says he models his defense after Mickey Andrews’ philosophy and he says Andrews would be happy that the Jags have posted three shutouts.

“It’s been an eight-year gap for me. I think along the way, I’ve been working so hard to try to save kids that I forget to celebrate some of the winning,” Fuller said. “I’ve won a lot as a head coach, but I’ve had a lot of great coaches but, most off, we’ve had great kids.”

Gadsden County looks to punch their ticket to the 4A title game on Friday against Bolles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

