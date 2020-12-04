Advertisement

Leon, Lincoln girls play to 1-1 draw on the pitch

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 80 minutes of action, Leon and Lincoln girls soccer teams battled to a 1-1 draw on the pitch Thursday night.

Both goals came in the second half: Lincoln struck first in the 54th minute after Gracye Wood was able to shake the net.

Then, two minutes later, Leon’s Abby McGibany scored after an error deep on Lincoln’s side of the field.

You can watch highlights from Thursday’s match in the video player above.

