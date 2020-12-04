Advertisement

Levy County man attacks deputy after claiming he is going to “burst into flames”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Friday night, Levy County deputies responded to a home invasion in Morriston.

A deputy arrived on the scene and identified Sylvester Carmauche as the suspect and put him in the backseat of his patrol car. That’s when Carmauche attacked the deputy and attempted to flee the scene.

Carmauche ran to a nearby home and then dove through a closed window, frightening the homeowners. Once the deputy entered the home to detain Carmauche, he exclaimed, “You need to help me, I’m going to burst into flames at any time.”

The suspect then charged at the deputy and a struggle ensued. Carmauche used a bicycle pump and struck the deputy twice in the head. The homeowner was able to shove Carmauche hard enough to knock him off of the deputy.

Eventually back-up and EMS arrived. They were able to contain Carmauche and take him to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

On Wednesday Carmauche was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on a Levy County warrant.

