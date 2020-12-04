Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another cold start in the 30s, we had milder temperatures Thursday afternoon, in the 60s. Lots of clouds returned, too, and we’ll average out mostly cloudy this evening, but comfortable, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid-50s.

Friday will see a cold front approach from the west, bringing a good chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and departing by mid-evening over eastern areas.

Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid-70s.

Cooler and drier conditions return Saturday, with a morning low in the mid-40s, then a high in the low-60s.

Another fast-moving system will bring clouds back to the region on Sunday, with a few showers possible, mainly by evening.

Sunday’s temperatures will range from a morning low in the low-40s to an afternoon high in the low-60s.

Cool and dry conditions are expected this week, with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s and highs mostly in the lost-to-mid-60s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.