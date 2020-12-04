Advertisement

Quick pasta dinner

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Makes four to six servings

Ingredients:

One pound of dry pasta

2 Tablespoons of butter

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

12 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

1 cup of cooked peas

1 pint of ricotta cheese

8 ounces Parmesan cheese

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Cook pasta according to the directions on the package. Drain and reserve the pasta.

2. Melt the butter in a pan, add the garlic and cook until the garlic changes color.

3. Add the bacon and cook until the bacon is warm.

4. Add the cooked pasta and peas. Mix together.

5. Add the ricotta cheese in small dollops until melted into the mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste.

6. Plate the pasta dish and top with Parmesan cheese.

Serve hot. Enjoy!

Chef Albert whipped up this quick pasta dinner on the WCTV set.
