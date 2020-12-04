Advertisement

Tallahassee couple shares experience in nationwide Pfizer vaccine trials

Jonathan and Patricia Liedy say they wanted to be a part of the Pfizer vaccine trial because...
Jonathan and Patricia Liedy say they wanted to be a part of the Pfizer vaccine trial because Jonathan lost a coworker to COVID-19 a few months ago.(Jonathan and Patricia Liedy)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple has shared their experience being a part of the nationwide Pfizer vaccine trial, saying they hope their participation will make a difference.

Jonathan and Patricia Liedy say they wanted to be a part of the Pfizer vaccine trial because Jonathan lost a coworker to COVID-19 a few months ago.

“We have been taken it pretty seriously, but it really brought it close to home, and we got a little anxious just sitting here and doing nothing,” Jonathan Liedy says.

They drive hours away to Columbus, Georgia, where the trial site is located.

The couple says they understand people’s reservations about taking the vaccine, but they are trusting the science.

“Instead of sitting there hoping that someone is the answer, do something to be part of the answer,” Patricia Liedy says.

They each have already been injected twice with either the placebo or the vaccine itself, but they were not told what shots they received.

After his two injections, Jonathan said he did have soreness in his arm, but Patricia said she experienced different symptoms.

“The second day, it was wildly different,” Patricia Liedy explained. “After the second injection, I had arm pain, it was more severe than after the first one, but again, not that bad. But I almost had flu-like symptoms the next day. They were very short-lived, it wasn’t bad.”

The Liedys said their trial consists of six visits in total to Columbus.

They are halfway through the trial.

Their next visit is planned for April, and they will be monitored on its effects for the next two years. Pfizer will analyze the Liedys’ bloodwork for the remainder of the trial, the couple says.

The couple is two of 2,000 participants in the nationwide trial, and more than 400 people are part of the trial run in Columbus.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, the Pfizer vaccine is still awaiting FDA approval.

In the meantime, the Liedys say they hope everyone does their part to keep everyone safe.

“I tell everyone ‘It’s still time to mask, its still time to social distance and if it’s not you, it could be somebody’s loved one that gets sick,’” Patricia Liedy says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department say it has made...
TPD makes drug arrest after finding $84K in cash at vacant apartment
22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 3, 2020
Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest following the July 25 homicide at...
Arrest made in fatal July shooting at crowded gas station

Latest News

A two-year-old FAMU student group isn't letting the pandemic stop them from spreading an...
Fighting a W.A.R.: FAMU group works through pandemic to support sexual assault victims
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle involving a truck, an SUV and...
Tallahassee Police on scene of crash on Thomasville Road
Valdosta is making its final preparations as the city gets ready to welcome President Donald...
Valdosta prepares for President Trump’s visit
Following a Nov. 8 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex, the Leon County Sheriff’s...
16-year-old charged as adult following Nov. 8 shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex