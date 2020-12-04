Tallahassee couple shares experience in nationwide Pfizer vaccine trials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple has shared their experience being a part of the nationwide Pfizer vaccine trial, saying they hope their participation will make a difference.

Jonathan and Patricia Liedy say they wanted to be a part of the Pfizer vaccine trial because Jonathan lost a coworker to COVID-19 a few months ago.

“We have been taken it pretty seriously, but it really brought it close to home, and we got a little anxious just sitting here and doing nothing,” Jonathan Liedy says.

They drive hours away to Columbus, Georgia, where the trial site is located.

The couple says they understand people’s reservations about taking the vaccine, but they are trusting the science.

“Instead of sitting there hoping that someone is the answer, do something to be part of the answer,” Patricia Liedy says.

They each have already been injected twice with either the placebo or the vaccine itself, but they were not told what shots they received.

After his two injections, Jonathan said he did have soreness in his arm, but Patricia said she experienced different symptoms.

“The second day, it was wildly different,” Patricia Liedy explained. “After the second injection, I had arm pain, it was more severe than after the first one, but again, not that bad. But I almost had flu-like symptoms the next day. They were very short-lived, it wasn’t bad.”

The Liedys said their trial consists of six visits in total to Columbus.

They are halfway through the trial.

Their next visit is planned for April, and they will be monitored on its effects for the next two years. Pfizer will analyze the Liedys’ bloodwork for the remainder of the trial, the couple says.

The couple is two of 2,000 participants in the nationwide trial, and more than 400 people are part of the trial run in Columbus.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, the Pfizer vaccine is still awaiting FDA approval.

In the meantime, the Liedys say they hope everyone does their part to keep everyone safe.

“I tell everyone ‘It’s still time to mask, its still time to social distance and if it’s not you, it could be somebody’s loved one that gets sick,’” Patricia Liedy says.

