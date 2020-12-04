Tallahassee Police on scene of crash on Thomasville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle involving a truck, an SUV and possibly one other vehicle on Thomasville Road southbound, near Kerry Forest.

TPD says the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was rear-ended while traveling northbound on Thomasville Road and ended up colliding with another car in the southbound lane.

Officials say a small electrical fire in one of the vehicles had to be put out.

Authorities say no one was injured and no one was sent to the hospital.

TPD says lanes should be completely clear within the next hour.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter at the scene.

