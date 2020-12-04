Advertisement

Texas prep football player attacks referee

Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg's high school zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)(JOEL MARTINEZ | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

ESPN analyst and sports show host Pat McAfee posted the video to his public twitter and can be seen below.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department say it has made...
TPD makes drug arrest after finding $84K in cash at vacant apartment
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 3, 2020
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest following the July 25 homicide at...
Arrest made in fatal July shooting at crowded gas station
The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.
Hawaii couple arrested after getting on a plane knowing they were COVID positive

Latest News

Downtown Cairo revamp
Cairo business owners excited about future of downtown after meetings
Leon and Lincoln battle to a draw on the pitch in girl's high school soccer.
Leon, Lincoln girls play to 1-1 draw on the pitch
The Godby Cougars defeated the Chiles Timberwolves in boys basketball on Thursday, 67-65.
Godby boys hold off Chiles, 67-65
Sara looks lovingly at daughter Lilly, who is now left without her round the clock pediatric...
Insurance company leaves mother with no 24-hour care for three-year-old daughter with rare disease