Valdosta prepares for President Trump’s visit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta is making its final preparations as the city gets ready to welcome President Donald Trump, who will hold a campaign event Saturday night.

The president is scheduled to appear at the Valdosta Regional Airport at 7 p.m., where he will campaign for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the upcoming runoff election.

Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson says the city is proud to receive President Trump. According to Matheson, Trump is the first sitting president to visit Valdosta since President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Matheson says. “Politics aside, it’s a historic day.”

The residents WCTV spoke to Friday say they are glad to see their hometown in the spotlight.

Matheson says he hopes the more than 15,000 attendees will bring a boost to the city’s revenue.

“They don’t just show up, do a rally and leave,” he says. “We are hoping they get a meal before leaving town, obviously get some gas before leaving town. I mean, what a boom.”

One store owner hopes the rally results in extra foot traffic.

“It’s excitement for sure,” says Christy Rice, the owner of Anastasias. “This is a once in a lifetime event.”

The airport and federal and local agencies have been planning and setting up for the event since Tuesday.

“Pretty complex issue, a lot of security has to be looked over and over again,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says. “And it’s a constantly changing picture until you get something you are comfortable with.”

Officials say the task takes lots of manpower and logistics, which is complicated by the City Christmas parade which is happening just an hour before the president’s speech. However, the city of Valdosta and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office say they have the manpower needed to keep the rally and Christmas parade secure.

Some residents say they have concerns with large crowds.

“I don’t think it’s great for COVID and especially in the South, not many people wear their masks, so as long as people keep their masks on and keep social distanced, we should be okay,” Valdosta resident Ashleigh Hackler says.

One rallygoer all the way from Tennessee doesn’t share Hackler’s sentiment.

“I don’t have any concerns,” Sharon Anderson says. “I don’t plan to wear a mask. I haven’t worn a mask, and I have not been sick.”

CDC protocols and guidelines will be in place Saturday, according to press releases. Some other Valdosta residents say regardless of what political party they identify with, a president in your own backyard is a historic day.

“You know the world is kind of in an uproar, and maybe this will bring our town together,” Rice says. “I mean this is a special event, it doesn’t matter if you are Democrat or Republican, it’s still the president coming to our city. And we are proud, we are proud of Valdosta.”

Gates for the event open at 3 p.m. Saturday, with an expected start time of 7 p.m. You can find tickets at this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.