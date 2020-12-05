Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle involving a truck, an SUV and...
Tallahassee Police on scene of crash on Thomasville Road
Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee
Following a Nov. 8 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment complex, the Leon County Sheriff’s...
16-year-old charged as adult following Nov. 8 shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex
Sara looks lovingly at daughter Lilly, who is now left without her round the clock pediatric...
Insurance company leaves mother with no 24-hour care for 3-year-old daughter with rare disease
Jonathan and Patricia Liedy say they wanted to be a part of the Pfizer vaccine trial because...
Tallahassee couple shares experience in nationwide Pfizer vaccine trials

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 5, 2020
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out
In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the...
UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
ffn wctv football friday night
Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: December 4, 2020