Advertisement

Football Friday Night: December 4, 2020

ffn wctv football friday night
ffn wctv football friday night(ffn wctv football friday night)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 14 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down your highlights for:

  • Gadsden County at Bolles
  • Walton at Colquitt
  • Lowndes at North Cobb
  • Rickards at Baker County
  • Clinch at Pelham
  • Wilcox County at Irwin County
  • Islands at Bainbridge
  • Sneads at Baker
  • Valdosta at Evans
  • Madison County at Hawthorne
  • Cairo at Benedictine
  • Mitchell County at Metter

You can watch this week’s Football Friday Night below.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: December 4, 2020

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The playoffs continue throughout the states of Florida and Georgia and the WCTV Sports team is here to run you through it all.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a months-long drug investigation, the Tallahassee Police Department say it has made...
TPD makes drug arrest after finding $84K in cash at vacant apartment
22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 3, 2020
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest following the July 25 homicide at...
Arrest made in fatal July shooting at crowded gas station

Latest News

Leon and Lincoln battle to a draw on the pitch in girl's high school soccer.
Leon, Lincoln girls play to 1-1 draw on the pitch
The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.
Behind arm of Townsend, Raiders aiming to punch ticket to first ever semifinal
Gadsden County Jaguars football
For second time in career, Fuller leads Gadsden County to state semis
Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Wildcats’ ‘best week of practice’ set them up for first-round win