Football Friday Night: December 4, 2020
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 14 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.
Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down your highlights for:
- Gadsden County at Bolles
- Walton at Colquitt
- Lowndes at North Cobb
- Rickards at Baker County
- Clinch at Pelham
- Wilcox County at Irwin County
- Islands at Bainbridge
- Sneads at Baker
- Valdosta at Evans
- Madison County at Hawthorne
- Cairo at Benedictine
- Mitchell County at Metter
You can watch this week’s Football Friday Night below.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.