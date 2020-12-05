TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 14 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down your highlights for:

Gadsden County at Bolles

Walton at Colquitt

Lowndes at North Cobb

Rickards at Baker County

Clinch at Pelham

Wilcox County at Irwin County

Islands at Bainbridge

Sneads at Baker

Valdosta at Evans

Madison County at Hawthorne

Cairo at Benedictine

Mitchell County at Metter

You can watch this week’s Football Friday Night below.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: December 4, 2020

