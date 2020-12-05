Advertisement

Gadsden County house fire turns deadly

Covering Gadsden County
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a house catches fire Saturday morning around 9:30 on Coleman Ave.

Crews with the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department and Quincy Fire and Rescue Department arrived on scene to find the house completely on fire.

Deputies with The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office tell WCTV, the woman, 94, inside the house at the time of the fire never made it out of the house. Crews did find her remains after the fire was extinguished.

Right now, the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please contact GCSO at (850) 627-9233, or the State Fire Marshal at (850) 413-3173.

