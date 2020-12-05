Hannah’s Saturday, December 5th morning update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Morning! We’ll see sunshine all day with temperatures only rising into the low 60s. It’ll be a good afternoon to take a walk as long as you bring a jacket.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

A weak low-pressure system and cold front will move through the southeastern United States on Sunday. This will bring more clouds into the Big Bend and South Georgia with pockets of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for Sunday.

The cold front will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight on Sunday bringing a chance for late afternoon and overnight showers. Since the cold front is weak, temperatures won’t drop much, but the front will reinforce the cool and dry air already sitting over the region.

Sunshine will return on Monday and a sunny sky will hang around through most of next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this week with little to no chances for rain.

