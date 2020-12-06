Cooking with Will - Shortbread Cookies
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward’s recipe for shortbread cookies:
2 sticks butter softened
2 sticks margarine softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg yolk
4 cups flour
1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Mix the butter sugar vanilla and egg yolk and mix until combined, slowly stir in the flour.
- Refrigerate for 1 hour
- Roll to a 1/4 inch thickness, cut into shapes and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes
- remove from pan and cool completely
Royal Icing
4 egg whites
1 tsp. Vanilla
1 lb powdered sugar
- Using a mixer beat the egg whites until they start to bubble up
- add the powdered sugar and mix on low until mixed in
- beat on high for 5 minutes
- use immediately or store in an airtight container for 4 weeks.
