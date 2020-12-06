Cooking with Will - Shortbread Cookies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward’s recipe for shortbread cookies:

2 sticks butter softened

2 sticks margarine softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg yolk

4 cups flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract

remove from pan and cool completely

Roll to a 1/4 inch thickness, cut into shapes and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes

Mix the butter sugar vanilla and egg yolk and mix until combined, slowly stir in the flour.

Royal Icing

4 egg whites

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 lb powdered sugar

Using a mixer beat the egg whites until they start to bubble up

add the powdered sugar and mix on low until mixed in

beat on high for 5 minutes