Cooking with Will - Shortbread Cookies

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward’s recipe for shortbread cookies:

2 sticks butter softened

2 sticks margarine softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg yolk

4 cups flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract

  1. Mix the butter sugar vanilla and egg yolk and mix until combined, slowly stir in the flour.
  2. Refrigerate for 1 hour
  3. Roll to a 1/4 inch thickness, cut into shapes and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes
  4. remove from pan and cool completely

Royal Icing

4 egg whites

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 lb powdered sugar

  1. Using a mixer beat the egg whites until they start to bubble up
  2. add the powdered sugar and mix on low until mixed in
  3. beat on high for 5 minutes
  4. use immediately or store in an airtight container for 4 weeks.

