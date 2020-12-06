FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl out of Broward County.

The child has been identified Stella Turkey. She was last seen in the area of the 2300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue in Wilton Manors, Florida.

Please Share!

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Stella Turley out of Wilton Manors. The child may be in the company of Christine Ammon. If you have any information, please contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/miGyWagXW4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 6, 2020

She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin red and white strips.

Turkey was last seen in the company of 29-year-old Christine Ammon who was last seen wearing a floral shirt and dark leggings.

Wilton Police Department asks for anyone with information to call 954-390-2150

