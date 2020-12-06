Advertisement

FDLE issues Amber Alert out of Broward County

Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
Amber Alert for Stella Turkey
By Gabrielle Bolden
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl out of Broward County.

The child has been identified Stella Turkey. She was last seen in the area of the 2300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue in Wilton Manors, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with thin red and white strips.

Turkey was last seen in the company of 29-year-old Christine Ammon who was last seen wearing a floral shirt and dark leggings.

Wilton Police Department asks for anyone with information to call 954-390-2150

