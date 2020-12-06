Latest coronavirus data in Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - There are 442,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and 8,969 confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate for new cases over the last 24 hours was 10%.

DPH also reported that a total of 36,001 Georgians have been hospitalized due to the virus throughout the pandemic. Of those hospitalizations, 6,671 patients were admitted to an intensive care unit.

On Dec. 1, South Georgia Medical Center said 900,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Georgia by the end of the month.

SGMC Chief Medical Officer Brian Dawson told WCTV their main concern is the number of people they need to vaccinate at one time.

“When they come in, we already have a plan that’s put together as far as being able to prioritize which individuals will get this vaccine first,” Dawson says.

Individuals prioritized to receive the vaccine include first responders, military members, healthcare workers and people at a higher risk of COVID-19.

Below is the number of cases reported by the DPH in our local counties.

Berrien - 625 (30 hospitalizations, 18 deaths)

Brooks - 650 (56 hospitalizations, 26 deaths)

Clinch - 495 (37 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Colquitt - 2,284 (179 hospitalizations, 43 deaths)

Cook - 818 (72 hospitalizations, 19 deaths)

Decatur - 1,418 (107 hospitalizations, 41 deaths)

Echols - 281 (10 hospitalizations, two deaths)

Grady - 932 (108 hospitalizations, 27 deaths)

Lanier - 348 (16 hospitalizations, seven deaths)

Lowndes - 5,410 (237 hospitalizations, 95 deaths)

Miller - 358 (21 hospitalizations, two deaths)

Mitchell - 916 (158 hospitalizations, 49 deaths)

Seminole - 492 (40 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

Thomas - 1,811 (183 hospitalizations, 78 deaths)

