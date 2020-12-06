Advertisement

Leon County crash kills one, injures child

A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in...
A 30-year-old Tallahassee man was killed in a collision between two SUVs Saturday night in rural Leon County.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Saturday night crash in rural Leon County killed a 30-year-old Tallahassee man and sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. The two vehicle-crash also left a four-year-old with minor injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two SUVs were traveling in opposite directions on Roberts Road near Pickwick Road. Around 10:40 p.m., the driver of the first SUV veered out of his lane and crashed into the front corner of the second SUV. Three children, including an infant, were inside the second vehicle. Only the four-year-old was injured, according to FHP.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. The driver of the initial SUV died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.

