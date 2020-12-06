Lowndes County Democrats hold press conference before Trump’s visit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Democrats urged voters to show out to the polls on Jan. 5 for Georgia’s runoff election of its U.S. Senate seats ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech in Valdosta.

At the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial where Democrats from Valdosta will be holding a press conference ahead of President Trumps remarks. That coverage coming your way tonight @WCTV pic.twitter.com/BtDOKu1rnI — Sophia Carolina Hernandez (@SophiaWCTV) December 5, 2020

When President Trump took the podium Saturday, he called out Jon Ossof and Ralph Warnock, the two Democrats running against Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

Trump said to the crowd he believes they are radical and totem poles to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

However, Democrats in Valdosta say they believe Ossof and Warnock are the future for the Peach State.

“If we want Georgia to move forward, we have to do the very best we can,” Democrat Michael Noll said.

Lowndes County Democrats believe that Perdue and Loeffler are in the race for themselves, not for Georgia.

They believe their preferred candidates will provide affordable healthcare, economic relief, job security and justice, as well as a solution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump claimed that if Ossof were to be elected, he would defund the police and call for a government takeover of healthcare.

“Ossoff wants to have everyone on lockdown,” Trump said. “He will be a complete tool.”

Ossoff took to Twitter to respond, saying the president and Perdue have shown “one of the most stunning displays of incompetence and corruption in American history.”

Following President Trump’s remarks, Warnock said he and his partner will win.

Georgia State Rep. Dexter Sharper said it is crucial for Georgia Democrats to go to the polls.

“The stakes in the election are crystal clear,” Sharper said. “We have to finish what we started”

Lowndes County Democrats believe the president is spreading falsities to supporters.

They also say they have trust in the U.S. voting system.

